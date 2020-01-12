San Antonio Police Department celebrates 174th birthday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is honoring its 174th birthday Sunday, January 12.

According to a Facebook post, the department was founded Jan. 12, 1846.

SAPD vows to continue to protect and serve the citizens of San Antonio.

The department’s mission statement reads as follows:

“The San Antonio Police Department is dedicated to improving the quality of life by creating a safe environment in partnership with the people we serve. We act with integrity to reduce fear and crime while treating all with respect, compassion, and fairness.”

