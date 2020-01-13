Man arrested after leading Bexar County deputies on short pursuit

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after leading Bexar County sheriff’s deputies on a brief pursuit.

The incident happened at 4:16 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10 on Bulverde Road at Smithson Valley Road, according to officials.

Deputies were dispatched to the area for a report of a disturbance.

After arriving on scene, Clayton Scherber, 22, left the area in his vehicle and initiated a police pursuit when deputies attempted to stop him.

The pursuit happened before Scherber stopped on Bulverde Road, officials say.

After he was stopped, Scherber allegedly refused to get out of the vehicle and held a knife up to his neck.

Officials say they negotiated with Scherber and were soon able to get him to drop the knife and exit the vehicle.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Scherber is charged with evading arrest.