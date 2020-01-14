Bexar County sheriff’s deputy describes bloody fight with inmate

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy Albert Perez said it was a day like none other in his career as a peace officer.

Perez testified Tuesday in the trial of David Murphy, who is facing charges of assault on a public servant.

As Murphy was being escorted into a holdover cell from the 399th District Court courtroom in March 2018, he allegedly attacked Perez and two other bailiffs.

David Murphy is on trial for allegedly attacking 3 bailiffs in a holdover cell.

"He manages to put his hand on (Deputy Will) Huffmeyer's gun," Perez said.

Perez, Huffmeyer and a third deputy tried to wrestle Murphy to the ground as he grabbed for Huffmeyer's gun.

Perez said as they wrestled, he considered shooting Murphy after his Tazer failed to subdue him.

"But then I'm thinking, 'You know what. It's a small area and if I shoot, it's going to go right through him and it's gonna ricochet," Perez testified. "So I'm, you know what, 'Let's get back in the fight.' We managed to get him under control, though he's still trying to fight with handcuffs on."

If Murphy is found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday in Judge Jefferson Moore’s 186th District Court.