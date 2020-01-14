Over 3,200 blood donations received in response to emergency plea

SAN ANTONIO – South Texans helped relieve the ‘critically low’ blood shortage in the city, making 3,229 donations to help restock area hospitals.

This comes after representatives with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center said they were only one major trauma accident away from depleting its blood supply just last week.

However, the need for blood donations is still urgent.

'Critically low’ blood shortage in San Antonio continues

Health officials said there is still a strain on supplies and just one major car accident has the potential to wipe out the area’s blood supply in just a few hours.

Local hospitals had recent trauma cases that also used dozens of units of blood, wiping out inventories, according to officials.

STBTC is still encouraging new and existing donors to make at least four donations each in 2020.

Help save a life during National Blood Donor Month with blood donations

Community partners, such as schools, businesses, civic groups and churches are also urged to host blood drives.

For more information on how to donate blood, click here.