Help save a life during National Blood Donor Month with blood donations

SAN ANTONIO – Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood

That’s why University Health System is providing blood donation services Monday to Friday from Jan. 27-31 at University Hospital during National Blood Donor Month.

You can help save a life by donating blood to benefit your community.

Last year, University Health System transfused over 30,000 units of blood.

Every time one donor gives blood, they are able to help University Health System save three lives.

All blood donated at University Hospital is used in-house for its patients.

Red blood cells must be used within 42 days of collection.

University Hospital blood donation hours (Inside Rio Tower, 3rd floor, Elevator D)

Monday and Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed on Saturday and Sunday

Visit DonateBloodToday.com to schedule an online appointment and to help save lives!

For more information, call 210-358-2812.

