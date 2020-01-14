PAX South 2020 expected to bring tens of thousands to downtown SA

SAN ANTONIO – Gamers of all ages - get ready for one of the biggest events of the year!

PAX South, one of the biggest gaming expos in the southern US, is returning to San Antonio this weekend, beginning Jan. 17-19.

Check out pics of some of the cosplay and gamers at PAX South this weekend in San Antonio at the Gonzalez Convention Center.

The event will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and is expected to bring in tens of thousands of families and friends, PAX South organizers say.

This will be the sixth annual PAX South event, which will consist of games, costumes and a selection of panels, featuring YouTube creators and game developers.

Attendees can take part in or watch tournaments, play board games or attend concerts.

PAX South is also popular for its cosplay, where people dress up as specific video game or other popular characters.

For more information on PAX and its affiliates, visit the official PAX website or follow PAX on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

You can also purchase badges online and discounted kids’ passes will be available Sunday, Jan. 19.