Police: Trio threw out AR-15 during pursuit, arrested on 16 charges
One suspect is a confirmed gang member, police say
A vehicle pursuit in Pleasanton led to the discovery of stolen guns and a variety of drugs in a car.
Pleasanton police arrested April Segura, 35, Miguel Rangel 25, and Jessica Aguilar, 40, after the pursuit Tuesday, according to the department.
A pursuit began when officers tried to make a stop for a traffic violation, police said.
During the pursuit, an AR-15 was thrown out the window.
Officers later found a stolen shotgun, a stolen semi-automatic pistol, methamphetamine, marijuana and assorted pills in the car, according to police.
The shotgun was stolen from a vehicle in Pleasanton, and the pistol was stolen in San Antonio.
The trio was arrested on a combined 16 charges, including drug and stolen property charges.
Police also said Rangel is a confirmed gang member.
