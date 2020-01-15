Police: Trio threw out AR-15 during pursuit, arrested on 16 charges

A vehicle pursuit in Pleasanton led to the discovery of stolen guns and a variety of drugs in a car.

Pleasanton police arrested April Segura, 35, Miguel Rangel 25, and Jessica Aguilar, 40, after the pursuit Tuesday, according to the department.

A pursuit began when officers tried to make a stop for a traffic violation, police said.

During the pursuit, an AR-15 was thrown out the window.

Officers later found a stolen shotgun, a stolen semi-automatic pistol, methamphetamine, marijuana and assorted pills in the car, according to police.

The shotgun was stolen from a vehicle in Pleasanton, and the pistol was stolen in San Antonio.

The trio was arrested on a combined 16 charges, including drug and stolen property charges.

Police also said Rangel is a confirmed gang member.