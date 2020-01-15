Family demands justice after loved one was found shot inside truck at work

San Antonio – A San Antonio family is searching for justice after their loved one was found in his truck with what would end up being a fatal gunshot wound at his job site.

The man, who has been identified by relatives as Jesus Solis, 47, was found with the gunshot wound Monday.

April Rodriguez, Solis’ niece, said the details surrounding her uncle’s death were unexpected.

Jesus Solis

“I was at work when I got the call,” Rodriguez said. “I didn’t have many details, but (I was told) that something happened to my uncle and that he was being rushed in an ambulance.”

Olivia Solis, Jesus Solis’ sister, said she was also caught off guard.

“I almost wrecked thinking something had happened construction work-wise,” Olivia Solis said. “Never in my mind that I imagined my brother got killed.”

The family said they are devastated.

“It was extremely unfortunate,” Rodriguez said. “It just seemed grim. My uncle did not deserve to die.”

The family described Jesus Solis as a hardworking man and a creature of habit.

“My uncle was a very generous, hardworking individual,” Rodriguez said. “Very old fashioned. He did not believe in social media. He had a flip phone. He was irreplaceable.”

“He was always early for work,” Olivia Solis said. “That was his routine. He had a routine to get there to work early because he wanted to beat traffic. He would work and come home.”

The family said Solis also had a heart of gold and a fun personality.

“He was a very sweet kind and giving person, very giving,” Olivia Solis said. “He was a very honest man. He would lend people money and not ask for it back. He was always there for his family.”

Jesus Solis would have been 48 on Jan. 16.

“I’ve put that far from my mind because I know the emotions that will come up if I start thinking about it,” Rodriguez said. “I am taking it one day at a time at this moment.”

The family is now raising money to afford funeral expenses. They said all they want now is for the person responsible to turn themselves in.

“Us as a family would love to have that closure, to see that person, to face that person and ask them why," Rodriguez said.

Currently, the medical examiner is working to determine if the fatal gunshot wound was due to homicide or suicide. In the meantime, the family is asking anyone with any information to contact SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.