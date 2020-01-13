Man fatally shot inside truck at NE Side construction site, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s is dead after being shot inside his pickup truck at a Northeast Side construction site early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was called in around 7:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road, not far from Midcrown Drive and Loop 410. The sign at the entryway says it is Northeast Crossing, but it is a subdivision that is still under construction.

According to police, co-workers told them that the construction worker typically arrives before everyone else around 5 a.m. and that they found found the man inside his truck around 6:30 a.m. with what appeared to be an injury.

Paramedics determined that the man had been shot in the head and he was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

A motive for the shooting has not been released and no weapon has been found.