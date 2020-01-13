Police use K-9 units, Eagle helicopter to find man after family violence call

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have detained a man they say fled the scene following a family disturbance on the city’s Northwest Side.

Officers were called just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday near The Reserve At San Antonio Apartments in the 13900 block of Babcock Road after receiving reports of family violence.

According to police, the man in his 20s fled and ran into a field between the apartments and a bar just before hiding.

Police said they used their Eagle Helicopter and K-9 units to find the man and took him into custody.

Authorities said the man was treated at the scene by EMS crews for a dog bite.