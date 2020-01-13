BCSO: Woman shot at apartment complex in Alamo Ranch area

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the Alamo Ranch area.

The shooting was reported Sunday evening near an apartment complex in the 11500 block of Wild Pine on the far West Side.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, but were notified a woman with a gunshot wound was taken to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital on Westover Hills.

The victim was transported to BAMC for treatment. Officials believe an argument led to the shooting, but continue to investigate.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday night.