Arson investigators looking for cause of house fire

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire just west of downtown late Wednesday night.

The fire was called in just after 9 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Southwest 19th Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Castroville Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the single story home fully-involved. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Fire officials said a firefighter was taken to an area hospital with a minor burn to the hand.

The cause of the fire is not known. A damage estimate was not released.