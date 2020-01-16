Man in critical condition after shooting in West Side parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was shot in a parking lot on the West Side, police said.

Police said they received several calls for a shooting in the 8300 block of Culebra Road on Wednesday night.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in a McDonald’s parking lot. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they received a vague description of the shooter’s vehicle. They said they were looking for a male and a female.

