Man in critical condition after being shot in head, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was taken to an area hospital following a shooting on the city’s East Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was called in just before 12:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of East Houston Street, not far from East Commerce Street and Interstate 10.

According to police, an altercation occurred at The Edge Apartments and gunshots were fired.

Police said the victim fled the location, ramming his vehicle into the gate of the complex just before driving off, his bumper falling near the highway.

Authorities said the victim managed to pull into a nearby Valero gas station were he was found by emergency crews.

The injured man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police did not identify any possible suspects in the shooting.