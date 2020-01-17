Want free pizza? Just donate blood at Big Lou’s Pizza on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a great weekend to save lives and get free pizza!

Big Lou’s Pizza is holding its eighth annual blood drive and bone marrow registry event in support of a local 19-year-old man battling leukemia.

Big Lou's Blood Drive & Marrow Registry is this Saturday, Jan 18 Harry’s ready for our BIGGEST blood drive of the year! Give blood at Big Lou's Pizza this Saturday, Jan 18!🩸 Score a voucher for a 20-inch one topping pizza, a movie tickets and a T-shirt!🍕🎟👕 Schedule your donation at SouthTexasBlood.org/BigLous. 🙌🤗 #sharetheblood Posted by Connect for Life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The restaurant aims to receive 1,000 units of blood and register 100 bone marrow donors.

Over 3,200 blood donations received in response to emergency plea

Those who donate blood will receive a free 20-inch pizza, a Big Lou’s t-shirt and a movie ticket to City Base Entertainment.

If you register to be a bone marrow donor, you will receive a voucher for a free pizza roll.

Thank you for the continued support MAGIC 105.3! San Antonio - we’ll be waiting for you at the 8th Annual Big Lou's Pizza Blood Drive 2020! #sharetheblood Posted by Big Lou's Pizza on Friday, January 17, 2020

The blood drive will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and will run until 8 p.m. at Big Lou’s Pizza on South W.W. White Road.

You can schedule your blood donation appointment in advance by clicking here.

Surgery for young cancer patient underscores importance of ample blood supply

If you can’t make it out to Big Lou’s this weekend, our KSAT community partners and University Health System are partnering to host a week-long blood drive.

The drive begins Monday, Jan. 27th through Friday, Jan. 31st.

For more information, click here.