Jury selection begins in ‘Medical Center rapist’ case after plea deal struck down by judge

SAN ANTONIO – Jury selection began Tuesday in the case of the so-called Medical Center rapist.

Anton Harris is accused of terrorizing the Medical Center area for about two years and committing five sexual assaults.

Alleged Medical Center rapist claimed innocence after accepting plea deal, judge says[HI1]

Last August, Harris pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault as part of a plea deal. But Judge Frank Castro rejected the plea deal, sending the case to trial.

Harris is now facing the possibility of life in prison on each charge instead of the 40-year sentence he would have gotten from the plea deal.