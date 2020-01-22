Jury hears emotional account from victim of alleged ‘Medical Center rapist’

SAN ANTONIO – An emotional account recorded on a police officer's body camera of a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted was played for the jury Wednesday as the trial of the alleged "Medical Center rapist" began.

Anton Harris, 20, was 17 years old when he allegedly raped and robbed a nurse as she was entering her Babcock Road apartment in the Medical Center area the night of May 28, 2017.

SAPD Officer Angela Murray was the first officer to speak with the victim that night. The conversation was recorded on the officer’s body camera.

"He said, 'Give me all of your cash.' And I said, 'I don't have no cash.' And I said, 'Take all my cards please," the woman told Murray. "And he had a gun, and had me at gunpoint and he raped me," the woman said sobbing.

The woman said that her attacker fled on foot following the incident.

The woman's neighbor, Crystal Montez, testified that she heard the victim's scream for help.

"It was like a yelp, like, 'Yaaa!' Montez testified. "Like a scream, and it was like a short scream followed by a second scream."

Seconds later, the woman was at her door, Montez said.

“She goes, ‘Please, I was raped,’” Montez testified. “At this point she was standing in front of my door. I pulled her in and she was crying.”

Security camera video from a nearby convenience store and DNA evidence led police to Harris two days later.

This is the second time Harris has been in court in connection with this case.

A plea bargain calling for a 40-year sentence was rejected by the judge last August and the trial was ordered.

If he is convicted, Harris could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Testimony is expected to resume Friday in Judge Frank Castro’s 399th District Court.