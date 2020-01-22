NEISD assistant principal helps 5th grader learn how to tie his tie before field trip

SAN ANTONIO – A Northeast ISD educator is getting some love on social media regarding photos of him helping a student with his tie.

Longs Creek Elementary Assistant Principal Bryan Silvia was caught on camera Wednesday morning helping fifth-grade student Miguel Rivera tie his tie before a field trip to the Genius Wax Museum.

What’s in the SA River? Latest River Walk draining reveals how many invasive snails, fish, scooters removed

“This isn’t just a job for me. It’s a calling. I want to do more than help kids with school… it’s also about being there for them, teaching them life skills they may not learn anywhere else," Silvia said.

While formal attire wasn’t required for the field trip, Miguel reportedly wanted to sport a tie “being the gentleman that he is,” a spokesperson for NEISD said as part of a Facebook post.

Four San Antonio lakes to be stocked with thousands of rainbow trout

Silvia has been with NEISD for 11 years and this is his first year at Longs Creek Elementary.