Four San Antonio lakes to be stocked with thousands of rainbow trout

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will stock thousands of rainbow trout at four San Antonio lakes as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program.

Earl Scott Pond, Live Oak City Park, Miller’s Pond and Southside Lions Park will be stocked on select days from November through February.

Earl Scott Pond is scheduled to be stocked with rainbow trout on Jan. 29 and Live Oak City Park is scheduled to be stocked on Dec. 18 and Jan. 8 and 22.

Miller’s Pond and the lake at Southside Lions Park will be stocked with rainbow trout once a month through February, with the first stock date set for Nov. 27.

These cold-loving fish will be stocked in lakes, rivers, and ponds throughout Texas, including 22 state parks which will be restocked periodically throughout the winter.

Kids aged 16 and younger can fish for free but anyone over 17 must have a valid fishing license. However, licenses and endorsements are not required when fishing in a Texas State Park.

The rainbow trout stocked at the lakes will be big enough to catch and eat for anyone wanting to keep their catch.

TPWD suggests using cheese, kernel corn, nightcrawlers, red wigglers and mealworms as bait to catch trout.