Texas boat captain fined more than $26,000 for overfishing red snapper

NORTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – A Texas boat captain received 17 citations for going over the daily bag limit for red snapper on July 6.

Nueces County Game Wardens received a tip that a fisherman was regularly bringing in red snapper in excess of the daily bag limit, which is four fish per person per day, on North Padre Island, according to a spokesperson with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Wardens located a recreational fishing vessel near North Padre Island with seven anglers on board and discovered 31 red snapper in an ice chest and an additional 14 red snapper in an anchor storage compartment.

The boat captain, whose identity wasn’t released, was issued 17 citations for going over the daily bag limit, according to the spokesperson.

An additional 30 citations were issued for failing to complete wildlife resource documents and one angler was issued a citation for not having a fishing license.

The captain was convicted in Nueces County court on Nov. 12 and fined more than $26,000, the spokesperson said.