‘I just wanted him to fight’: Mother describes last moments with son at Ventura bar

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Robert Martinez, 21, continues to grieve after he was shot and killed at Ventura bar on Sunday night.

Martinez’s mother, Mary Contreras, was there the night of the shooting and remembered finding her son.

“I grabbed him, put him in my arms and I just wanted him to fight,” Contreras said.

Martinez was an aspiring rapper who was performing on stage that night. Contreras said after her son’s performance, she heard gunshots.

“It happened so fast. By the time I even got back to my son, he was taking his last breaths,” she said.

San Antonio police arrested Kiernan Christoper Williams, 19, and charged him with two counts of capital murder in connection with the shooting.

Martinez’s grandmother, Linda Martinez, said she is still in shock.

“I will never, ever forget this. I feel like I am in a nightmare. I can’t even believe I am still here right now,” Linda Martinez said.

According to Williams’ arrest affidavit, a witness told police he saw Williams get into an argument with Martinez before the shooting.

Robert Martinez’s grandmother said she will never forgive Williams for taking her grandson away from her.

“He took something out of me. Half of my heart is gone,” she said.

The owner of Ventura, Michael Carrillo, said the bar has been a place where young musicians showcase their talent.

“We’ve never had to have an armed guard here because that’s not the kind of place we are. It was completely unexpected,” he said.

Carrillo said the bar will remain closed until further notice. If the bar reopens, Carrillo said security measures are expected to change to ensure people’s safety.