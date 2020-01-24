Here’s what to expect when you visit San Antonio-area tulip field

SAN ANTONIO – A giant tulip field in La Vernia opened Thursday after much anticipation... and the reviews are mixed.

Only a small portion of the field is currently blooming but it’s enough to get some nice photos if you’re looking for some close-ups.

KSAT went to see the field in person and spoke with several flower fans who offered different reactions.

One woman, a local photographer, said she was disappointed and planned to cancel all the sessions she had scheduled with clients for tulip field photos. She said photos online of the field didn’t exactly match up with what was actually on site but she thought it might be better in a few weeks when more flowers bloom.

Opening date moved up for new giant tulip field coming to SA

Another tulip field attendee said, “I thought it was great. Still have a lot to bloom. Probably will be awesome in like two weeks.”

It’s worth noting that the field was also pretty soggy after recent rainy weather in the area but blue boot covers were being offered to guests at the entrance to help protect people’s shoes from the mud.

Texas Tulips San Antonio (KSAT)

U-Pick tulip field is the second location in addition to the popular tulip field near Dallas in Pilot Point.

An employee at the field said the rows of tulips bloom at different times and the full field is expected to be in bloom around mid-February.

Another employee said the tulip blooms are dependent on the weather and the warmer it gets, the faster the flowers die.

The opening date for U-Pick’s La Vernia tulip field moved to Thursday from the original mid-February opening. The operating hours have also changed and the tulip field is currently scheduled to be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.