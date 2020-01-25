Motorcyclist killed after being struck by 2 vehicles on I-35 in New Braunfels, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 30-year-old motorcyclist is dead after crashing on I-35 in New Braunfels, police said.

New Braunfels police were called out to the 4800 block of NB I-35, across from the Walmart Distribution Center, around 6:45 a.m. to investigate reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officers arrived, they found Tyler Muennink, of New Braunfels, dead from his injuries following the crash, police said.

Officials say Muennink was not wearing a helmet, lost control of his motorcycle and laid the bike down, causing him to be hit by two oncoming vehicles.

The drivers of those vehicles were not injured. Police say they will not face any criminal charges.

Police shut down the northbound lanes of I-35 to investigate for about four hours.

Officers do not believe speed, drugs or alcohol had anything to do with the crash.