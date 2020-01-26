Former, current Spurs react to news of Kobe Bryant’s death

San Antonio Spurs players were devastated to learn Kobe Bryant died Sunday morning in a plane crash.

“Can’t be true," Marco Belinelli tweeted after several news outlets confirmed that Bryant was among five people who died after a private helicopter crashed in Calabasas. “My hero," Belinelli said in a subsequent tweet.

Manu Ginobili, a former Spurs guard who played against Bryant for years, shared similar sentiments. “Devastated,” he posted on Twitter.

Devastated. — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020

Ginobili wasn’t the only former Spurs who shared his reaction with Twitter about Bryant’s untimely death at age 41.

“I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend,” Tony Parker tweeted. “Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids.”

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

Matt Bonner, who is known as the “Red Mamba,” thanked Bryant for his nickname, among other things.

My heart breaks... Thank you for everything you gave us on and off the court. Thank you for my nickname. Thank you for everything you taught us about the #MambaMentality... A true icon and champion... Praying hard for your family... RIP Black Mamba 😔🙏 #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/t4jRBckVMp — Matt Bonner (@mattbonner_15) January 26, 2020

The sheriff’s department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT), officials said in a tweet. No one survived the crash.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, retired NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, was one of the victims of the crash.