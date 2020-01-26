77ºF

Former, current Spurs react to news of Kobe Bryant’s death

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Spurs, Sports, NBA, Basketball
LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 18: Kobe Bryant #24 and Tony Parker #9 of the Western Conference share a laugh during the 2007 NBA All-Star Game against the Eastern Conference on February 18, 2007 at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)
San Antonio Spurs players were devastated to learn Kobe Bryant died Sunday morning in a plane crash.

“Can’t be true," Marco Belinelli tweeted after several news outlets confirmed that Bryant was among five people who died after a private helicopter crashed in Calabasas. “My hero," Belinelli said in a subsequent tweet.

Manu Ginobili, a former Spurs guard who played against Bryant for years, shared similar sentiments. “Devastated,” he posted on Twitter.

Ginobili wasn’t the only former Spurs who shared his reaction with Twitter about Bryant’s untimely death at age 41.

“I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend,” Tony Parker tweeted. “Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids.”

Matt Bonner, who is known as the “Red Mamba,” thanked Bryant for his nickname, among other things.

The sheriff’s department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT), officials said in a tweet. No one survived the crash.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, retired NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, was one of the victims of the crash.

