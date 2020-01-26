74ºF

National

Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash in California

CNN reports four others were also killed in the crash

Artemis Moshtaghian

In 2003, Lakers star Kobe Bryant was accused of sexual assault at a Colorado hotel. Bryant admitted to an adulterous sexual encounter with the accuser, but denied the sexual assault allegation Prosecutors later dropped the case. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA – (CNN) -- Five people were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash on a hillside in Calabasas, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The sheriff's department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT), officials said in a tweet.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA player Kobe Bryant, 41, was one of the victims of the crash.

Flames have been extinguished, the department said.

Calabasas is about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.

Several NBA players are already taking to Twitter after Bryant’s death was announced.

