Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash in California

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA – (CNN) -- Five people were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash on a hillside in Calabasas, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The sheriff's department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT), officials said in a tweet.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA player Kobe Bryant, 41, was one of the victims of the crash.

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Flames have been extinguished, the department said.

Calabasas is about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.

Several NBA players are already taking to Twitter after Bryant’s death was announced.

Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

I’m just numb. In shock. Most of all devastated and sad beyond words. Kobe Bryant was an absolute legend in the NBA, an icon, a hero to SoCal and millions around the world but most importantly a husband and father. This is utterly crushing. 😥 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 26, 2020