Woman in critical condition after possible alcohol related crash

A woman is in critical condition after police say a pickup truck crashed into a pole just south of downtown, just after midnight Sunday.

San Antonio police say it happened at the intersection of Guenther Street and Eagleland Drive.

The crash was so intense the woman, who was a passenger in the pickup, went through the windshield, according to SAPD.

The woman was taken to BAMC in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the pickup was under the influence -- and is now facing intoxication assault charges, which could be increased to intoxication manslaughter if the woman dies.