18-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after crash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a crash on the city’s West Side.

Steven Medina was taken into police custody.

According to police, Medina was found passed out and highly intoxicated in the 3600 block of Culebra Road on Sunday after he crashed his vehicle in front of a tire shop.

Police said a woman was found dead near the vehicle.

Authorities say it appears due to road rash that the woman may have been dragged.

He is charged with intoxication manslaughter.