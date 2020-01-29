SAPD searching for missing 82-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 82-year-old woman.
Rita Brown was last seen Monday in the 12500 block of Paloma Trail driving her white 2019 Buick Encore with the Texas license plate LWN7486.
Brown is 5 foot, 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.
She is right handed, with a straight shoulder hairstyle, usually in a ponytail, police said.
Officials believe Brown’s disappearance may pose a threat to her health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.
