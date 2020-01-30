Officials ID man killed during home invasion on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 36-year-old man has been identified as the person killed during a home invasion over the weekend.

Joe Adame died after he was shot in the leg, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He bled to death after the bullet struck a major artery, San Antonio police initially told KSAT.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, four suspects entered a house in the 100 block of Hidalgo Lane on the West Side.

Investigators said they believe the suspects were attempting to commit a robbery at the home when shots were fired. No arrests in the case have been made.

There were four other people inside the home at the time of the crime, police said.