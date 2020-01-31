San Antonio pet shelter asking for donations to help save 19 sick puppies

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! is asking for donations after taking in a “flood” of puppies and dogs with distemper and suspected distemper.

The shelters medical clinic currently has 19 sick puppies.

Distemper is a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease that attacks multiple body systems, according to SAPA!

Symptoms include nasal and eye discharge, coughing, vomiting, lack of appetite and neurological disorders.

Since October, San Antonio Pets Alive! has rescued 92 distemper and suspected distemper dogs and puppies.

The shelter is asking for donations to help cover medical expenses.

“Any gift, big or small, will make a world of difference to these vulnerable babies,” a spokesperson for the shelter said.

