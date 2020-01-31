Teen accused of fatally shooting girl as they sat in a car indicted

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been indicted on a manslaughter charge nearly a year after a teen girl was fatally shot in a car.

Manuel Vasquez Gonzales was indicted by a grand jury on Friday, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office announced.

He is accused of “recklessly” shooting and killing 17-year-old Sarah Aguilar on Feb. 18, the DA’s office said.

According to previous KSAT 12 News reports, Aguilar was sitting in the front seat of a parked car in the 200 block of Verne Street as Gonzales sat in the back seat.

Police said Gonzales reached for a gun he had in his pocket and pulled the trigger, striking Aguilar in the back. She was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Gonzales and another person in the vehicle fled the scene on foot following the shooting, police said. They were found nearby and Gonzales was still in possession of the gun, police said.

He was 18 years old at the time of the shooting.

Gonzales’ trial date has not been set.

Aguilar’s brother Gabriel Munoz previously told KSAT 12 News that the teenager, who dreamed of becoming a nurse, was full of life.

“She just wanted to be there and help people as much as she could,” Munoz said during a vigil after her death. “She really did care a lot about everyone and did what she could to make everybody feel good.”