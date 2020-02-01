Arrest made in fatal traffic stop that killed Corpus Christi police officer, injured another

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Update:

The driver that took the life of Officer McCollum and injured Officer Love on Friday during a traffic stop on Highway 358 is in custody, per police.

As announced during a press conference Saturday, CCPD Chief Mike Markle says 26-year-old Brandon Portillo is charged with intoxicated manslaughter, a first-degree felony; intoxicated assault, a third-degree felony and driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor.

Police stopped a vehicle for racing on the highway at 9:43 p.m. Friday, authorities say. Three police units were on scene to assist in the traffic stop.

Moments later, officials say the police officers were outside of their vehicles at the scene when another vehicle, driven by Portillo, struck the marked vehicles and Officers Love and McCollum.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital. Officer McCollum succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police say. Officer Love is stable and is still in recovery.

In the line of duty death press conference February 1, 2020 Here is chief of police Mike Markle's press conference in reference to the crash that took the life of Officer Alan McCollum and seriously injured Officer Michael Love. Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Saturday, February 1, 2020

At the time of the incident, police say they believe Portillo was intoxicated. He was also taken to a local hospital.

After Portillo was cleared, authorities say he was taken to the city’s detention center where he was arrested, book and charged.

Chief Markle said both the police department and the officers’ families are grieving the loss as the investigation continues.

“This is one of the most trying times not only a police department but a community can go through. With that said, I want to ask you for your respect for the families that are grieving, for the officers that are grieving. Let them have their peace... respect the process," said Chief Mike Markle.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Original:

Corpus Christi Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after an officer was hit and killed by a vehicle during a traffic stop on Friday.

Another officer was injured in the incident as well, police say.

Officers Michael Love and Alan McCollum were conducting a traffic stop on Highway 358 when both were struck by a vehicle, according to CCPD’s Facebook page.

On January 31, 2020 officers were conducting a traffic stop on HWY 358 when they were struck by a vehicle. This... Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Saturday, February 1, 2020

Police say Officer McCollum died from his injuries. Officer Love sustained major injuries but is currently recovering at a local hospital in stable condition.

In part, the police department says:

“This incident has left us mourning the death of Officer Alan McCollum... Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Love as he recovers from his injuries.”

Officer Love has served with CCPD since July 2017, according to CCPD’s Facebook post.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.