Police: 4 missing children in Lytle found safe

Two boys, two girls are believed to have ‘run away,' per police

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Julianna Avila, Julyana Frausto, Jalen Rodriguez, Sebastian Mireles. (Lytle Police Department)
LYTLE, TEXASUpdate:

Police say all four children have been found safe near a high school, as of around 10 p.m. Friday night.

We’re working to learn more details.

Original:

Four children are missing in Lytle, Texas, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding them.

According to Lytle Police Chief Richey Priest, two boys and two girls between the ages 10 and 11 planned to “run away” and were last seen on foot in a wooded area near IH-35.

The police chief posted on Twitter about the missing children around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

The missing children are Sebastian Mireles, 11; Julianna Avila, 11; Jalen Rodriguez, 11 and Julyana Frausto, 10.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Lytle Police Department at (830) 709-0277.

Photos of the missing children can be seen below:

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

