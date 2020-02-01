Police: 4 missing children in Lytle found safe

LYTLE, TEXAS – Update:

Police say all four children have been found safe near a high school, as of around 10 p.m. Friday night.

We’re working to learn more details.

Original:

Four children are missing in Lytle, Texas, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding them.

According to Lytle Police Chief Richey Priest, two boys and two girls between the ages 10 and 11 planned to “run away” and were last seen on foot in a wooded area near IH-35.

4 Missing kids, 10-11 years of age (2 boys & 2 girls). Appears they planned to "run-away". Last seen on foot, in a wooded area in Lytle near IH-35. Command Post at Police Station at this time. — Richey Priest (@lytlepdchief) February 1, 2020

The police chief posted on Twitter about the missing children around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

The missing children are Sebastian Mireles, 11; Julianna Avila, 11; Jalen Rodriguez, 11 and Julyana Frausto, 10.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Lytle Police Department at (830) 709-0277.

Photos of the missing children can be seen below:

Missing Juvenile#1: Sebastian Mireles 11 Years of Age pic.twitter.com/7pKehmGm9X — Richey Priest (@lytlepdchief) February 1, 2020

Missing Juvenile#2: Julianna Avila 11 Years of Age pic.twitter.com/uOnj0eMz1z — Richey Priest (@lytlepdchief) February 1, 2020

Missing Juvenile#3: Jalen Rodriguez 11 Years of Age pic.twitter.com/cxjZS4OIMM — Richey Priest (@lytlepdchief) February 1, 2020

Missing Juvenile#4: Julyana Frausto 10 Years of Age pic.twitter.com/pYF6ALuAka — Richey Priest (@lytlepdchief) February 1, 2020

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.