One woman dead, one man in critical condition after north side shooting

One woman is dead and another man wounded after police say someone rang their doorbell and shot at them.

The double shooting happened at the Wall Street Apartments on Vance Jackson near Huebner just before midnight Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers say a woman in her twenties was shot to death in the living room and the man was wounded.

The male victim told police when he opened the door, someone shot them.

He remains in critical condition at last check.

A description of the gunman was not given.