Woman charged with aggravated assault after allegedly attacking Bexar County deputy

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 64-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly attacking a Bexar County deputy in October.

Officials say Thelma Wells assaulted a deputy after a mental health warrant search was conducted at her residence.

According to an arrest affidavit, Wells yelled at deputies and as she was trying to be handcuffed, she began to fight and kick back.

The deputy suffered a broken finger and skin abrasions on her left forearm as a result of the attack, authorities said.

Wells was arrested Friday, January 31. She’s now awaiting a physical evaluation.