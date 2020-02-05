News @ 9 Business Briefing: 5 hospitals hit with federal penalties; SA falls behind on innovation; WeWork coming to downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Express-News Business Editor Greg Jefferson stopped by KSAT News at 9 to discuss why five area hospitals were hit with federal penalties, a study showing San Antonio is lagging behind other cities in innovation and the new WeWork office coming to downtown.

News @ 9 Business Briefing: Five area hospitals hit with federal penalties

News @ 9 Business Briefing: San Antonio falling behind on innovation

News @ 9 Business Briefing: WeWork set to open office in downtown SA

