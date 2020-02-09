Misspelled road sign draws funny tweet from TxDOT

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CUERO, Texas – Take a look at the Twitter photo of the road sign below. Do you notice anything... off or misspelled?

Twitter user James Keith tweeted Thursday to the Texas Department of Transportation about the misspelled road sign, which is located on a bridge in Cuero, Texas.

For reference, the sign should read, “Guadalupe River,” instead of “Gaudalupe River.”

TxDOT had quite the response for James in regards to the sign’s misspelling.

Thank u fer brengin this too our attension. Were gunna fix it as soon as posibul! — Texas Department of Transportation (@TxDOT) February 6, 2020

For more information on Texas roadways, visit TxDOT’s Twitter page by clicking

“Thank u fer brengin this too our attension. Were gunna fix it as soon as posibul!”

According to another Twitter user, Bryan Weaver, as of Friday, the road sign was fixed.

This has been fixed already pic.twitter.com/hDsFQT07uh — Bryan Weaver (@bryanweaver53) February 7, 2020

For more information on Texas roadways, visit TDOT’s Twitter page by clicking here or visit its website.