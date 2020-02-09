65ºF

Misspelled road sign draws funny tweet from TxDOT

Since the exchange, the sign has been corrected

Cody King, Digital Journalist

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter will begin to label and in some cases remove doctored or manipulated photos, audio and videos that are designed to mislead people. The company said Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, that the new rules prohibit sharing synthetic or manipulated material that's likely to cause harm. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CUERO, Texas – Take a look at the Twitter photo of the road sign below. Do you notice anything... off or misspelled?

Twitter user James Keith tweeted Thursday to the Texas Department of Transportation about the misspelled road sign, which is located on a bridge in Cuero, Texas.

For reference, the sign should read, “Guadalupe River,” instead of “Gaudalupe River.”

TxDOT had quite the response for James in regards to the sign’s misspelling.

“Thank u fer brengin this too our attension. Were gunna fix it as soon as posibul!”

According to another Twitter user, Bryan Weaver, as of Friday, the road sign was fixed.

For more information on Texas roadways, visit TDOT’s Twitter page by clicking here or visit its website.

