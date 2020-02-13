WATCH LIVE: Your Questions answered about the Coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Are you worried about the coronavirus?

Following Thursday’s announcement that one of the people being held in quarantine at JBSA-Lackland has tested positive for the deadly disease, we decided to have a medical expert answer your questions.

Coronavirus case confirmed in San Antonio, CDC says

Dr. Bryan Alsip, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for University Health System will be here at 2 p.m. to answer your questions about the Coronavirus.