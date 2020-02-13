WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus case confirmed in San Antonio, CDC says

SAN ANTONIO – Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and the City of San Antonio announced Thursday that a case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed.

The patient, who was quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, was officially diagnosed with the disease that first originated in Wuhan, China. The risk to the public remains low, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

The individual is currently isolated and receiving medical care at a designated hospital nearby.

The CDC previously said hospitals across San Antonio and the nation have a plan in place in case of a coronavirus diagnosis. The protocol went “exactly” according to plan, Nirenberg said.

“The system worked precisely,” he added. “I want to repeat, every precaution has been executed according to plans.”

However, there may be additional cases confirmed, Captain Jennifer McQuiston said, the deputy director of the CDC’s Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology.

Quarantined individuals are monitored daily, and their temperatures are being taken twice a day.

All people who lived or traveled in Hubei Province, China, are considered at high risk of having been exposed to this virus and are subject to a temporary 14-day quarantine upon entry into the United States.

“For the most part, the people in quarantine are not doing much association with each other," McQuiston said. "They’re staying strong, they want to come through this 14 days and return to their families.”

Officials are not releasing the name of the patient, but they did confirm the patient was a solo traveler. McQuiston said officials plan to do a thorough investigation of where the patient was in the days leading up to the diagnosis.

As many as 250 people have been quarantined at the base. More than 600 people who returned on chartered flights from Wuhan remain under federal quarantine across the country.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States is now at 15. The case confirmed in San Antonio Thursday is the first reported case in Texas.

The best way to protect yourself from the virus is similar to protecting yourself from the flu, officials said, like hand washing and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

KSAT's latest coronavirus coverage here.