San Antonio health officials detail quarantine procedures for group coming to JBSA-Lackland from China

SAN ANTONIO – The Centers for Disease Control announced that a group of people who were in China and potentially exposed to the coronavirus is arriving in San Antonio on Thursday.

The group will be housed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, which is one of four coronavirus quarantine zones in the United States.

A town hall meeting on Wednesday was set up for military personnel and their families for them to ask questions in regards to Lackland being one of the quarantine zones.

San Antonio city officials, along with regional public health partners, also answered questions about the coronavirus, including what it means to have coronavirus evacuees at JBSA-Lackland.

"From what we've seen since this outbreak began in December of 2019 was that the risk of exposure to contract this infection is only among folks who are exposed to this virus," said Dr. Anita Kurian, with the Communicable Disease Division of the Metropolitan Health District. "Folks that are being quarantined in these military installations, they are being isolated away from the general population. Their movements are restricted to their living quarters within the installation, and they are being followed up for 14 days to make sure they don't become symptomatic.”

Kurian also mentioned that people working in quarantined areas will be using airborne protective equipment, such as face shields, goggles, gloves and gowns.

Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger said in there are no cases of the coronavirus in Bexar County or Texas.