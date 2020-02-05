WATCH LIVE: City, regional public health partners discuss coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and regional public health partners will provide information and answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m.

According to a press release, San Antonio does not have any reports of any individuals diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Bexar County. Officials say the risk to the public from the virus continues to remain low.

Out of an abundance of caution, the city, in collaboration with state and federal public health partners, will be actively monitoring individuals returning from China during their 14-day self-quarantine period. Officials say this will allow them to detect symptoms and submit samples for testing early, limiting the potential for exposure to the San Antonio community.

The press release said the best ways to prevent infection are to take precautions to avoid exposure, similar to those you would take to avoid the flu.

Colleen Bridger, PhD Assistant City Manager, Dawn Emerick, Ed.D, Metro Health Director Dr. Lillian Ringsdorf, Medical Director, Texas Department of State Health Services, Public Health Region 8 are all expected to be in attendance.

Metro Health has set up web page which will be updated with the latest information on the virus.