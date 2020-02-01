Officials: SA’s Lackland Air Force Base will serve as potential quarantine zone for those infected with coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus is making waves across the nation... and it’s making an impact right here in San Antonio.

San Antonio’s military base will serve as a potential quarantine zone for those who may be infected with the coronavirus, as announced by officials on Saturday.

Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said in a tweet that Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper has approved an RFA for housing support for 1,000 people who may need to be quarantined after arriving from traveling overseas in case they become infected with the coronavirus.

Lackland Air Force Base will be one of four quarantine zones that will provide housing for those that may have contracted the virus when traveling overseas, per officials.

LAFB officials say there will be a hotel-like facility that will serve as a shelter for military personnel and American contractors traveling from China to be screened for the coronavirus on base.

According to Hoffman, the approved quarantine zones include:

The 168th Regiment, Regional Training Institute in Fort Carson, CO

Travis Air Force Base, CA

Lackland Air Force Base, TX

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, CA

The United States Department of Defense is on board with the operation and said this will not “negatively impact readiness or critical operations at this time.”

As of now, thousands of people globally have been infected with the coronavirus - most in China.

In the U.S., as of Saturday, there are eight confirmed infection cases. The latest case was diagnosed in Boston, Massachusetts, health officials say.

