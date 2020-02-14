500 free trees to be given away at Confluence Park event

SAN ANTONIO – You can adopt one of 500 native trees that will be distributed to the public Feb. 22 at Confluence Park.

Every household will be given one free one-gallon tree. No ID or utility bill will be required for pick-up.

The San Antonio River Foundation is hosting the event and San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is supplying the trees.

Trees, according to the event details, can increase property value and help reduce energy consumption in addition to helping control flooding and protecting the Edwards Aquifer.

Specific tree species to be given away have not yet been announced and will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parking is limited at Confluence Park, which is located at 310 W. Mitchell Street, so tree enthusiasts should plan to use street parking or the lot adjacent to the park.

You do not have to be a resident of San Antonio to receive a free tree.