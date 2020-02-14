Going up! Pearl Brewery truck to be installed by crane at Hotel Emma

SAN ANTONIO – Eyes will be to the sky on Monday, as Hotel Emma will be getting a new addition!

The hotel will install a historic Pearl Brewery truck near its pool Monday, Feb. 17, at 9 a.m. The truck will be lifted up on a crane and will be placed by the pool on the hotel’s third floor.

According to Hotel Emma, the truck was restored to serve as the pool’s bar and will offer drinks, refreshments and small bites for guests.

The bar is anticipated to open in mid-March.

