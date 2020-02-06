Pearl’s Hotel Emma ranks among best in nation in new list by U.S. News and World Report

SAN ANTONIO – The Pearl’s darling has earned another top ranking for best hotels in the United States.

Hotel Emma ranked at No. 10 in U.S. News and World Report’s list of the 50 best hotels in the USA in 2020, which was released Tuesday.

It’s the only Texas hotel on the list and is praised for its “eccentric details,” proximity to restaurants and stores, accommodations and in-room features.

Rankings are based on a “Hotel Score,” configured by awards, the hotel’s class rating and a guest rating.

Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Lanai City, Hawaii, The Langham in Chicago and The Peninsula in Chicago nabbed the first, second and third places, respectively.

Hotel Emma is classified as a 5-star hotel and has received four critic awards, including recognition in the 2019 Condé Nast Readers’ Choice List and TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards.

The hotel is no stranger to celebrity praise either; Cher lauded Hotel Emma while in town for her AT&T Center concert in December.

Cher tweeted out that it is “one of the most unique, beautiful hotels ever.”

“Stayed in amazing hotels all over the world ‘Emma’ might take the cake," she added.

Charles Barkley is another celebrity to have stayed there in the past.

Naturally, it was named the best in San Antonio by U.S. News and World Report.

