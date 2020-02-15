Explosive-type device found at Goodwill Store on the Northeast Side, per SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after an explosive-type device was found at a San Antonio Goodwill store.

The device was found in a box of donated items on Saturday afternoon, at a Goodwill store located in the 1300 block of Austin Highway, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The box was donated several days ago; however, police say Goodwill found the explosive-type device on Saturday when sorting through the items.

After an investigation, the device was declared inactive and was taken to the store’s parking lot.

San Antonio Fire Department took the device away and will dispose of it properly, authorities say.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are still searching for the person that donated the box of items.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.