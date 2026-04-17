New Braunfels billboard sparks outrage, removed after some interpret message as ICE reference

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A controversial billboard in New Braunfels that was stirring up emotions now has been taken down.

The message, which first appeared around a week ago on a sign along South Mesquite near West San Antonio Street, featured the message, “They took your spouse? Sell the house.”

Cesar Amaya, who owns a tire shop near the billboard and the signpost under it, said he did not authorize the message.

He said he leased the billboard space to the realtor whose name appears at the bottom of the sign, Christopher Watters.

Amaya said people have found the billboard to be offensive, specifically interpreting that the word “They” in that message refers to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

“We had customers complaining and some of them denied to work with us,” he said.

What makes the issue even worse, Amaya said, is that the billboard is located in a largely Latino neighborhood.

“(The advertiser) has no feelings on what’s going on,” Amaya said, referring to the climate regarding immigration.

The controversy, though, seemed to catch Watters, the man behind the message, by surprise.

He spoke to KSAT 12 News by phone, saying he didn’t realize anyone would interpret his sales pitch in that way.

“It’s been shocking to hear people infer it as ICE,” he said.

Watters said he was referring to the idea of a cheating spouse with his message, not immigration.

He said he got the idea from a client who had dealt with infidelity and divorce.

“He said, ‘Y’all should make a billboard that says, ‘They took your spouse. Sell your house,’” Watters said.

In hindsight, though, he said he could understand someone misinterpreting his message. Both he and Amaya promised to have the billboard removed as soon as possible.

Within just a few hours after that Friday morning conversation, a crew had arrived and removed the sign.

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