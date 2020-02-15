It’s National Hippo Day! You can celebrate with $8 SA Zoo admission

SAN ANTONIO – What better way to spend National Hippo Day than celebrating with San Antonio’s own hippos, Timothy and Uma?

To top it off, the San Antonio Zoo is also giving residents a discounted admission price for the occasion.

Locals can visit the zoo for just $8 each on Saturday, Feb. 15, courtesy of SA’s Parks and Recreation Department. The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The discount is the zoo’s way of showing gratitude toward SA residents and “allows for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education in securing a future for wildlife,” per zoo officials.

Discounted admission tickets can be purchased at the zoo’s front gate with proof of San Antonio residency.

