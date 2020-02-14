From Cincinnati to SA: Lovestruck hippos celebrate Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Cincinnati’s Fiona the hippo and her lover, San Antonio’s Timothy the hippo, are back at it again, wooing each other across state lines in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Fiona sent Timothy an Edible Arrangement as her Valentine’s Day gift, full of pineapple hearts, strawberries, cantaloupe slices, grapes, melon, and more.

Timothy then took to social media to say thanks... and to hint at another gift coming her way.

"Dear Fiona,

Thank you, SO MUCH, for the Valentine’s Day Edible Arrangement surprise. I’m somewhat of a self-taught food critic, but I have to say...IT WAS AMAZING!

Anyhoo, I can’t wait for you to get my gift there at your zoo, and then tomorrow at 3:00. I’ll be posting a special song that me and my official wingman, Aaron Watson wrote for you!TTYT!

Sincerely,

- Timothy"

On Friday, Timothy kept his promise and the zoo posted a song for Fiona on Facebook, titled “Happy Valentine’s Day Fiona (2020)."

You can take a listen below:

Timothy also left this special message for his ‘hippomazing’ sweetheart:

"Dear Fiona,

Thank you again for the hippomazing edible gift that you sent to me this week. As for my gift to you, something is coming to your zoo today, AND my official wingman, Aaron Watson and I wrote this song for you. I really hope you enjoy it!

Valentine's is so fun! You get food and flowers sent to you...ALL THINGS THAT YOU CAN EAT! Anyhoo, I love having you as my extra special friend and always and forever think you are the most beautiful hippo I have ever seen!

Sincerely,

- Timothy"

