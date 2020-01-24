Hippos hungry for love: SA’s Timothy the hippo sends romantic birthday message to Fiona

“SOMEHOW, SOME WAY, you just keep knocking me off my feet...and that ain’t easy... I HAVE FOUR and a low center of gravity!” says love-struck Timothy the hippo.

Timothy had a special message for Cincinnati’s celebrity, Fiona the hippo, as she celebrated her third birthday on Friday.

Although Timothy resides at the San Antonio Zoo, distance isn’t a factor as the hippo took to social media to send Fiona his special birthday message.

Dear Fiona, IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY! I bet you know that because like THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS! Anyhoo, my good buddy, country music star and “official Timothy wingman” Aaron Watson is helping me out with a special message for you on this special day. As you turn 3 I want to say that with each passing year you become more and more beautiful, charming and sweet! I mean, heck the moment I first laid eyes on you I already thought you were the most beautiful hippo I had ever seen and yet SOMEHOW, SOME WAY you just keep knocking me off my feet…and that ain’t easy…I HAVE FOUR and a low center of gravity! I hope you enjoy this message and the special gifts I’m sending you at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden today! I also had some of the zoo humans deliver all the “A Very Fiona Christmas” that people graciously sent me, to the children at Haven for Hope today as a special gift from me, you, and our fans on your special day! Sincerely, -Timothy P.S. Grandma says happy birthday “young lady!” Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Friday, January 24, 2020

Fiona was born six weeks premature at the Cincinnati Zoo on Jan. 24, 2017. Zoo officials said she was the smallest hippo to ever survive.

It’s my Birthday!!!!! Check out how you can celebrate Fiona’s birthday around town - http://cincinnatizoo.org/news-releases/citywide-celebration-planned-for-the-queen-of-the-queen-citys-birthday-this-week/ Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Friday, January 24, 2020

The Cincinnati Zoo has shared her story from the beginning, and now, Fiona has become an international phenomenon.

